Shakespeare’s Globe announces Sam Wanamaker Playhouse’s tenth anniversary season

Shakespeare’s Globe has unveiled programming for the winter, including shows set to feature in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse’s tenth anniversary season.

The candle-lit venue will present Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, which runs from 10 November to 28 January and is adapted and directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins. It will be designed by Rosanna Vize.

Secondly, Ola Ince will return to Shakespeare’s Globe to direct Shakespeare’s Othello, running from 19 January to 13 April.

The third production will be Rachel Bagshaw’s staging of John Webster’s The Duchess of Malfi, performed ten years after it opened the first Sam Wanamaker Playhouse season in 2014, running from 17 February to 14 April.

Michelle Terry, artistic director, said today: “This winter, we’re so proud and excited to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of our unique and incredible Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. For over a decade now, the warm embrace of over a hundred beeswax candles has transformed stories and transported artists and audiences to worlds elsewhere via the most compelling and necessary of plays. And this year will be no different as we put the drama of the domestic right at the heart of this candlelit imaginarium.

“As the nights draw in, and the days get darker, we hope these beguiling and bewitching dramas will charm, inspire, and nourish as you step into the candlelight to celebrate 10 years of our wonderful Sam Wanamaker Playhouse!”

Also featuring in the winter season will be Tim Crouch’s acclaimed solo show I, Malvolio, running in the Wanamaker from 30 November to 9 December, while a new version of Hansel and Gretel by Simon Armitage runs from 8 December to 7 January in the Globe Theatre, directed by Nick Bagnall. HighTide will also host a series of ghost stories presented by candlelight from 23 to 25 November.