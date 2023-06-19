Shakespeare’s Globe announces Macbeth casting

Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed the casting for its upcoming production of Macbeth, running this summer through to late October.

Abigail Graham returns to the venue for the new revival of the tragedy, which begins performances on 21 July 2023.

Set to star in the show will be Max Bennett as Macbeth, Matti Houghton as Lady Macbeth, Aaron Anthony as Macduff, Eleanor Wyld as Lady Macduff, Fode Simbo as Banquo, Helena Lymbery as Duncan / Siward, Joseph Payne as Malcolm, Calum Callaghan as Witch / Porter / Murderer, Ben Caplan as Witch / Murderer / Doctor, Ferdy Roberts as Witch / Seyton, Gabby Wong as Ross, Luke Beggs as Young Siward, Timothy Daniel as Fleance, Max Ellis as Young Siward, Cam’ron Joseph as Macduff’s Child, Arno Perry as Macduff’s Child, and Elijah Sholanke as Fleance.

Graham said today: “I am incredibly grateful to be exploring Macbeth with this fearless ensemble of actors. They truly are some of the most exciting and talented collaborators a director could wish for. Together we will create a Macbeth which feels genuinely alive and in dialogue with the world we all find ourselves in today.”

The show is cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe, while the creative team includes associate director Naeem Hayat, composer Osnat Schmool, costume supervisor Anna Dixon, designer Ti Green, dramaturg Zoë Svendsen, fight director Bret Yount, Globe associate (movement) Glynn MacDonald, movement director Jenni Jackson, text coach Michael Gould, voice coach Claudette Williams and wellbeing practitioner Carol Cumberbatch.