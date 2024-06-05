Red Speedo reveals complete UK premiere cast

Complete casting has been confirmed for the upcoming European premiere of Red Speedo.

Described as “thrilling and dangerous” by our New York sister site during its 2016 Off-Broadway run, the play is written by Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2) and tells the story of Ray, a swimmer on the brink of international glory and a life-changing sponsorship deal until performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the club’s refrigerator.

Under the direction of Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story), the creative team includes designer Anna Fleischle, associate designer and costume designer Cat Fuller, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Holly Khan, casting director Matilda James, fight director RC-Annie, and accent coach Aundrea Fudge.

Joining previously announced Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, Animal Kingdom), who is set to make his professional stage debut in the role of Ray, will be Fraser James (The Seagull) playing Coach, Parker Lapaine (House of the Dragon) making her professional stage debut as Lydia, and Ciarán Owens (Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom) as Peter.

Co-produced by David Adkin, Red Speedo officially opens at Richmond’s Orange Tree Theatre on 18 July, following previews from 13 July, and runs until 10 August.