Police issue appeal following Les Misérables disruption

The Metropolitan Police has issued a statement following the Just Stop Oil protest at Les Misérables last night.

A group of activists climbed onto the stage from the auditorium at around 9pm, wielding banners, chaining themselves to the set and subsequently waiting to be removed – sparking a chant of “Do You Hear The People Sing” in the process. The performance was cancelled as a result.

Just Stop Oil explained the motivations of those on stage in a series of posts on social media: “Hanan, a student, took action because the UK Government, by approving new oil and gas has shown total disregard for their wellbeing… Noah, a theatre lover, took action because he knows there’s no future for the arts if society fails under the pressures of climate collapse.”

They continued: “Like the citizens of Paris in 1832 you have locked your doors, while the young face slaughter on the streets. We will inherit a scorched earth, unfit to live in and our politicians will be long gone. We cannot let this stand. The show cannot go on.”

Five individuals, aged 28, 23, 22, 19 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass. They remain in custody.

The Metropolitan Police has now asked that anyone with any additional footage of the event come forward.

Detective inspector Chris Rudd of the Met’s Public Order Command said: “Many of those in the audience will have travelled significant distances, having purchased tickets months in advance, and it is unacceptable that demonstrators have targeted a specific group of people in order to ruin what should have been a special night been out.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media, but ask anyone with additional footage to get in touch as this will help us bring those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident should call police on 101 or Tweet ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 2074/5OCT.

Footage of the incident can be submitted by email to MO6Mailbox-.PublicOrderCrimeTeam@met.police.uk.