Romeo + Juliet performance halted by climate emergency protestors’ stage invasion

A performance of Matthew Bourne’s award-winning Romeo + Juliet was halted by a stage invasion last night.

During the show at the much-loved Sadler’s Wells in north London, a group of protestors from Fossil Free London climbed onto the stage with a banner reading “Drop Barclays Sponsorship”.

The internationally renowed dance venue has some of its discounted ticket schemes sponsored by the international bank. A spokesperson for Fossil Free London explained the action: “Like doomed star-crossed lovers, Barclays and Sadler’s Wells are trapped in a deadly romance as they exchange money for social acceptance, except in this version, after the worst effects of climate breakdown ricochet across the world, we all die.

“By taking their dirty money, Sadler’s Wells is helping Barclays to launder its dirty image and is complicit in their climate-wrecking investments. It’s time to cut oily money out of the arts.”

Sadler’s Wells also issued a statement saying: “We respect the right of individuals to air views on these matters, but a disruption to dedicated musicians and young dancers at an eagerly awaited performance during this sell-out run of Romeo and Juliet is wholly unacceptable, and we are supporting police to investigate the matter.”

A Barclays spokesperson added: “We believe that Barclays can make the greatest difference as a bank by working with customers and clients as they transition to a low-carbon business model, focussing on facilitating the finance needed to change business practices and scale new green technologies.

“This includes many oil and gas companies that are critical to the transition, and have committed significant resources and expertise to renewable energy. Where companies are unwilling to reduce their emissions consistent with internationally accepted pathways, they may find it difficult to access financing, including from Barclays.”

The action drew a series of cheers and boos from the audience.