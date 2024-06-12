Only Fools and Horses tour announces complete casting

The musical version of Only Fools and Horses, seen until earlier last year in the West End, is heading out on tour – and full casting has now been revealed.

Based on John Sullivan’s much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, alongside star Paul Whitehouse. It was previously revealed that Whitehouse will return to the show to play the role of Grandpa for select stops.

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, Only Fools and Horses has musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley. The show closed in the West End in April 2023 after four years at Theatre Royal Haymarket – with over 1000 performances, making it the longest-running production in the venue’s history.

It will open on tour in Bromley on 23 September 2024 before visiting Southend, Bradford, York, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Sunderland, Stoke, Brighton, Ipswich, Norwich, Llandudno, Bristol, Newcastle, Northampton, Southampton, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Canterbury, Nottingham, Blackpool, Truro, Cardiff, Plymouth, Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin, wrapping up in June 2025.

Whitehouse will appear in Bromley, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton, Hammersmith (see below), Bristol, Leeds, Southampton, Birmingham, Blackpool, Cardiff, Sheffield, Liverpool and Dublin.

The show will also spend three weeks at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for Christmas, beginning its run on 17 December 2024.

Joining him are Sam Lupton as Del Boy, Tom Major as Rodney, Philip Childs as alternate Grandad, Georgina Hagen as Raquel, Nicola Munns as Marlene/Cassandra, Craig Berry as Boycie, Lee VG as Trigger, Bradley John as Denzil, Peter Watts as Danny Driscoll/Mickey Pearce, Darryl Paul as Mike/Tony Driscoll, Ricard J Hunt as Dating Agent, Gloria Acquaah-Harrison as Mrs Obookao, Andrew Bryant as resident director/dance captain/ensemble.

The ensemble is completed by Amanda Coutts, Chris Arkeston, Rhys Owen, Kieran Andrew, Katie Paine and Oscar Dobbins.

Tickets on sale below.