Paul Whitehouse to star in Only Fools and Horses tour stops and London return

The musical version of Only Fools and Horses, seen until earlier this year in the West End, is heading out on tour.

Based on John Sullivan’s much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, alongside star Paul Whitehouse. It has been revealed today that Whitehouse will return to the show to play the role of Grandpa for select stops.

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, Only Fools and Horses has musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley. The show closed in the West End last April after four years at Theatre Royal Haymarket – with over 1000 performances, making it the longest-running production in the venue’s history.

It will open on tour in Bromley on 23 September 2024 before visiting Southend, Bradford, York, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Sunderland, Stoke, Brighton, Ipswich, Norwich, Llandudno, Bristol, Newcastle, Northampton, Southampton, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Canterbury, Nottingham, Blackpool, Truro, Cardiff, Plymouth, Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin, wrapping up in June 2025.

Whitehouse will appear in Bromley, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton, Hammersmith (see below), Bristol, Leeds, Southampton, Birmingham, Blackpool, Cardiff, Sheffield, Liverpool and Dublin.

He said today: “We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed out houses every night, so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country from September this year. I’m delighted to return to the role of Grandad once more – I’ve really missed him – and audiences will also get to see all the other hilarious characters they know and love from the television series live on stage at their local theatre. We can’t wait to see you. Mange Tout! Mange Tout!”

The show will also spend three weeks at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith next Christmas, beginning its run on 17 December 2024.

Further casting will be announced soon – with tickets on sale below.