List of winners at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – updating live

Get all the latest updates from The London Palladium!

The 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are a go!

For the first time in… well… forever, we’re being hosted at the iconic London Palladium, which has a seating capacity of over 2,200 and makes this our biggest ceremony in the company’s history (literally!).

We’ll have rolling updates of winners and more right here on the website – so keep refreshing this page every few minutes if you want to see the current list of winners. If you want to see who’s in the running for each category, you can find out more here.

However, our social media accounts are going to have a non-stop tidal wave of updates from the auditorium, from the winner’s room and from the red carpet – so why not check them out…

Here’s how you can follow along to all the red carpet and concert shenanigans:

As per usual, we’re live tweeting the event as it happen – this is the perfect place for immediate results, where you can find out who has taken home the coveted prizes. Follow @WhatsOnStage for all the live updates and don’t forget to use the hashtag #WOSAwards to join in with the conversation and to see some exciting glimpses behind-the-scenes.

Our Instagram feed is filled to the brim with boomerangs, videos, photos and much more. Follow our Instagram story now and check out all our posts using the #WOSAwards hashtag for all the glitz and glamour.

The winners as they come in:

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

– Michele Austin, The Effect, National Theatre

– Will Close, Dear England, National Theatre / Prince Edward Theatre

– Bryony Corrigan, I, Daniel Blake, UK tour

– Luke Thompson, A Little Life, Harold Pinter Theatre / Savoy Theatre

– Zubin Varla, A Little Life, Harold Pinter Theatre / Savoy Theatre

– Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre / Phoenix Theatre

Best Lighting Design – sponsored by White Light

– Rory Beaton and Lucy Carter, The Time Traveller’s Wife, Apollo Theatre

– Jon Clark, Dear England, National Theatre / Prince Edward Theatre

– Jon Clark, The Effect, National Theatre

– Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre

– Paule Constable, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre

– Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre