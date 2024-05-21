King’s Head Theatre announces Outings – a Pride fundraiser

Five star-studded performances will be held over the course of next month

The King’s Head Theatre has announced details for a star-studded Pride fundraiser event next month.

Entitled Outings and written by Matthew Baldwin and Thomas Hescott (The Act), a collection of true coming-out stories will be performed across five dates in June at the north London venue. Proceeds will also go to the LGBTQ+ Switchboard charity.

Chair of the board Robert Khan said: “Since taking up the reins as chair of the King’s Head Theatre, I’m delighted that our first fundraiser will be the magnificent Outings. Timed with Pride, this is an inspiring, entertaining and funny look at life-changing moments in peoples’ lives, in a great new venue that’s just burst out of the covers itself!”

Sofi Berenger, executive producer and acting CEO, added: “Outings is the perfect play to be producing over Pride. The play delves into the real stories of real people coming out. We are thrilled to announce our iconic cast, who will be taking the reins each night to perform and lead you through these heartwarming, funny and beautifully written verbatim stories.”

The cast is set to include Tracy-Ann Oberman (The Merchant of Venice 1936), Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band), Samuel Barnett (The History Boys), Abigail Thorn (Philosophy Tube), Kate Butch (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Linus Karp (Gweneth Goes Skiing), Jodie Jacobs (Hello, Dolly!), David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat), Nichola McAuliffe (Surgical Spirit), Freddie Love (Just For One Day) and Isabel Adomakoh-Young (As You Like It).

Outings was first produced by outgoing chair of the board James Seabright and directed by David Grindley at the Edinburgh Fringe and subsequently the West End in 2015.

It will be stage at the King’s Head Theatre’s new purpose built 200-seat main house on Friday 7 June at 7pm, Sunday 9 June at 8pm, Friday 14 June at 7pm, Friday 21 June at 7pm, and Friday 28 June at 7pm, with tickets on sale now.

In addition, Baldwin and Hescott are looking for new coming-out stories to include in this latest version, which can be submitted via the venue’s website.