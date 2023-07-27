King’s Head Theatre to relocate to new custom-built venue

Islington pub theatre the King’s Head has announced it is moving out of its current home to a new custom-built venue nearby.

The theatre, which was established 53 years ago in the King’s Head pub on Upper Street, helped launch the careers of stars including Maureen Lipman, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Stoppard, Joanna Lumley and Victoria Wood.

The new space is situated immediately behind the existing venue in Islington Square, and will comprise a 200-seat auditorium and a 50-seat cabaret space.

The final season in the pub theatre will be programmed by guest artistic director David Cumming. It will culminate in a celebration gala featuring Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Dame Janet Suzman, Linda Marlowe and Le Gateau Chocolat, each reviving roles they played at the King’s Head.

A new production fund, the Angels of Angel, will support the theatre in commissioning and producing new work. Inaugural donors will be offered the opportunity to ‘sponsor a stair’ in the new theatre, each dedicated to a standout show from the theatre’s history.

James Seabright, chair of trustees, said: “Next month we will bid a bittersweet farewell to London’s original pub theatre at 115 Upper Street, as work continues at the new King’s Head Theatre next door at Islington Square. The amazing opportunity for the charity to move into a new home that will stand it in good stead for the next five decades has been made possible by a dream team of partners.”

Senior producer Sofi Berenger added: “Our aim is to create a theatre space that can truly respond and react to artists and audiences, heralding in a new era post-pandemic. We are also making sure to look back, reflect, honour and celebrate everything and everyone that has made King’s Head Theatre one of the leaders of London’s fringe and independent theatre for 53 years.”