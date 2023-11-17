Jamie Muscato announces London concert

In 2024, Fourth Wall Live with Westway Music will present Jamie Muscato in a new solo concert at Cadogan Hall.

Muscato, known for his recent role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! in the West End and his original portrayal of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and The Theatre Royal Haymarket, is set to take the stage for this upcoming performance.

Other notable credits include Guy in Once In Concert at the London Palladium, Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre and Tony in West Side Story at Leicester Curve.

He will appear for one night only on Sunday 21 July at Cadogan Hall, with the show starting at 6.30pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday.