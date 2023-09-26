Photos

Close Up: The Twiggy Musical world premiere – first look

The production celebrates its official opening at the Menier Chocolate Factory tomorrow night

Tom Millward
London
Actor Elena Skye as Twiggy in Close Up: The Twiggy Musical at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Elena Skye as Twiggy, © Manuel Harlan

Production shots have been released for the Menier Chocolate Factory’s world premiere of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical.

Based on the fashion icon’s life, the show is written and directed by Ben Elton (We Will Rock You).

The cast is led by Elena Skye (We Will Rock You) in the titular role, alongside Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo (as Kay), Matt Corner (as Justin de Villeneuve), Darren Day (as Michael Witney), Beth Devine (as Sally), Aoife Dunne (as Cindy), Hannah-Jane Fox (as Nell Hornby), and Steven Serlin (as Norman Hornby), with Emma-Katie Adcock, Liam Buckland, Harriet Bunton, Leanne Garretty, Luke Johnson, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Sydney Spencer, and Karen Walker completing the company.

Beth Devine (Sally), Elena Skye (Twiggy) and Aoife Dunne (Cindy) in a scene from Close Up: The Twiggy Musical
Beth Devine (Sally), Elena Skye (Twiggy) and Aoife Dunne (Cindy), © Manuel Harlan

Close Up has choreography by Jacob Fearey, set design by Tim Bird, video design by Tim Blazdell, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair, wig and make-up design by Diana Estrada Hudson and musical supervision, direction and orchestrations by Stuart Morley.

The cast of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical
The cast of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical, © Manuel Harlan

The show is the second in a season of three musicals playing at the venue, following the world premiere of The Third Man. Completing the trio is the Menier and Umeda Arts Theater’s co-production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures – directed by Matthew White. The musical, which was significantly revised by both Sondheim and Weidman in 2017, will be seen here in the UK for the first time in this version.

The cast of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical
The cast of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical, © Manuel Harlan
Elena Skye (Twiggy) and Darren Day (Michael) in a scene from Close Up: The Twiggy Musical
Elena Skye (Twiggy) and Darren Day (Michael), © Manuel Harlan
Steven Serlin (Norman) and Hannah Jane Fox (Nell) in a scene from Close Up: The Twiggy Musical
Steven Serlin (Norman) and Hannah Jane Fox (Nell), © Manuel Harlan
The cast of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical
The cast of Close Up: The Twiggy Musical, © Manuel Harlan

Close Up: The Twiggy Musical celebrates its official opening at the Menier Chocolate Factory tomorrow, 27 September, and runs through to 18 November. Tickets are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Close Up – The Twiggy Musical

Off-West End

Final performance: 18 November 2023

Buy Tickets