Elena Skye to lead Twiggy musical’s world premiere

Lead casting has been unveiled for the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical.

Opening on 18 September and playing through to 18 November, the piece is penned by Ben Elton (We Will Rock You). Twiggy said today: “It’s very unexpected, but truly an honour, to see my own life translated onto stage – and I can’t imagine a better, more generous, collaborator than Ben. I’ve been approached before about sharing my story, but never has the alchemy felt so right.”

Set to take on the role of fashion icon and personality will be Elena Skye, who is currently one of the leads in We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum.

Elton added: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Twiggy’s incredible story to the stage, with an amazing creative team at the Menier – the perfect home to begin our journey. Very London, very authentic, and such wonderful intimacy in which to stage this musical. In Elena, we’ve found a glorious talent – not just a unique voice, but someone who’s funny, honest and utterly authentic, very much like Twiggy herself.”

The show is the second in a season of three musicals playing at the venue, following the world premiere of The Third Man. Completing the trio is the Menier and Umeda Arts Theater’s co-production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures – directed by Matthew White. The musical, which was significantly revised by both Sondheim and Weidman in 2017, will be seen here in the UK for the time in this version.

Close Up has choreography by Jacob Fearey, set and video design by Tim Bird, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, sound design by Gregory Clarke and musical supervision, direction and orchestrations by Stuart Morley.