Full cast announced for Twiggy musical world premiere

Lead casting has been unveiled for the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical.

Opening on 18 September and playing through to 18 November, the piece is penned by Ben Elton (We Will Rock You) and is based on the fashion icon’s life.

Set to take on the lead role is Elena Skye, who is currently one of the leads in We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum. Joining her will be Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo (Kay), Matt Corner (Justin de Villeneuve), Darren Day (Michael Witney), Beth Devine (Sally), Aoife Dunne (Cindy), Hannah-Jane Fox (Nell Hornby), and Steven Serlin (Norman Hornby), with Emma-Katie Adcock, Liam Buckland, Harriet Bunton, Leanne Garretty, Luke Johnson, David McIntosh, Danny Nattrass, Sydney Spencer, and Karen Walker.

The show is the second in a season of three musicals playing at the venue, following the world premiere of The Third Man. Completing the trio is the Menier and Umeda Arts Theater’s co-production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures – directed by Matthew White. The musical, which was significantly revised by both Sondheim and Weidman in 2017, will be seen here in the UK for the first time in this version.

Close Up has choreography by Jacob Fearey, set and video design by Tim Bird, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair, wig and make-up design by Diana Estrada Hudson and musical supervision, direction and orchestrations by Stuart Morley. Further creative team members, including casting director, are to be confirmed by the show.