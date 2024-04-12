Cast announced for new Marie Curie musical’s English-language premiere

Casting has been confirmed for the upcoming English-language premiere of new musical Marie Curie.

The production is set to run at London’s Charing Cross Theatre this summer, playing from 1 June until 28 July, with a press night set for 7 June.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Seeun Choun and music by Jongyoon Choi, the piece debuted at the Chungmu Art Center in South Korea in 2020, before a second mounting at the Hongik Art Center Grand Theater. It went on to win the Grand Prize, Best Book, Best Music, Best Director, and Best Producer at the Fifth Korea Musical Awards. In 2023, it also began a tour to six cities across South Korea.

Marie Curie follows the moral dilemma of the Nobel Prize winner as she discovers the lifesaving potential of radium to cure cancer, while the factory workers handling the glowing substance are succumbing to the grip of radium poisoning.

The cast will be led by Ailsa Davidson (Heathers) as Marie Curie, Chrissie Bhima (The Witches) as Anne Kowalska, Thomas Josling (Scandaltown) as Pierre Curie and Richard Meek (The Rocky Horror Show) as Ruben Dupont.

The ensemble features Christopher Killik, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Rio Maye, Yujin Park, Isabel Snaas, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum and Lucy Young.

Directed by Sarah Meadows (Ride) and produced by Byungwon Kang and LIVE Corp., the English-language premiere features an English book adaptation by Tom Ramsay, English lyrics adaptation and musical direction by Emma Fraser, literal translation by Ahreumbi Rew, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, set and costume design by Rose Montgomery, costume supervision by Evelien van Camp, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Andrew Johnson, casting direction by Jane Deitch, production management by James Anderton and general management by Ollie Hancock and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment. The associate director is Olivia Munk.

