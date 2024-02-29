English-language premiere of new Marie Curie musical to be staged in London this summer

The production is heading to the Charing Cross Theatre in June

The Charing Cross Theatre will house the English-language premiere of new musical Marie Curie this summer.

Featuring book an lyrics by Seeun Choun and music by Jongyoon Choi, the piece debuted at the Chungmu Art Center in South Korea in 2020, before a second mounting at the Hongik Art Center Grand Theater. It went on to win the Grand Prize, Best Book, Best Music, Best Director, and Best Producer at the Fifth Korea Musical Awards. In 2023, it also began a tour to six cities across South Korea.

Marie Curie follows the moral dilemma of the Nobel Prize winner as she discovers the lifesaving potential of radium to cure cancer, while the factory workers handling the glowing substance are succumbing to the grip of radium poisoning.

Directed by Sarah Meadows (Ride) and produced by Byungwon Kang and LIVE Corp., the English-language premiere features an English book adaptation by Tom Ramsay, English lyrics adaptation and musical direction by Emma Fraser, literal translation by Ahreumbi Rew, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Andrew Johnson, casting direction by Jane Deitch, production management by James Anderton and general management by Aria Entertainment.

Marie Curie runs from 1 June until 28 July at Charing Cross Theatre, with a press night set for 7 June.