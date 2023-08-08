Best-rated shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival 2023

Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz – read our review

FOUR STARS

17 Minutes – read our review

ADULTS – read our review

Bloody Elle – read our review

England & Son – read our review

The Grand Old Opera House Hotel – read our review

An Interrogation – read our review

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder – read our review

The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much – read our review

Mog the Forgetful Cat – read our review

No Love Songs – read our review

Police Cops: The Musical – read our review

Public: The Musical – read our review

Trainspotting Live – read our review

THREE STARS

360 Allstars – read our review

After the Act (A Section 28 Musical) – read our review

Hello Kitty Must Die – read our review

Punchdrunk’s The Lost Lending Library – read our review

Thrown – read our review

What Girls Are Made Of – read our review