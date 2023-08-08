Best-rated shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival 2023
Bangers – read our review
Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz – read our review
FOUR STARS
17 Minutes – read our review
ADULTS – read our review
Bloody Elle – read our review
England & Son – read our review
The Grand Old Opera House Hotel – read our review
An Interrogation – read our review
Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder – read our review
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much – read our review
Mog the Forgetful Cat – read our review
No Love Songs – read our review
Police Cops: The Musical – read our review
Public: The Musical – read our review
Trainspotting Live – read our review
THREE STARS
360 Allstars – read our review
After the Act (A Section 28 Musical) – read our review
Hello Kitty Must Die – read our review
Punchdrunk’s The Lost Lending Library – read our review
Thrown – read our review
What Girls Are Made Of – read our review
TWO STARS
OSCAR at The Crown – read our review