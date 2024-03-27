Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards ceremony for a third consecutive year

For the third year in a row, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards, taking place on Sunday, 16 June.

DeBose will also serve as a producer for the event and will choreograph the opening number.

DeBose, a Tony nominee herself, hosted the 2022 and 2023 Tonys television broadcasts, and earned an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Variety Special” last year.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will be presented at the David H Koch Theater at New York City’s Lincoln Center. As in past years, it will be broadcast live on CBS from 8pm to 11pm (ET) and it will also stream on Paramount+ in the United States.

CBS and Pluto TV will also partner to present the first round of awards as part of the preshow special The Tony Awards: Act One, with further details to be announced at a later date.

Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, 30 April.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.