Tony Awards – full list of 2023 winners

Jodie Comer, Leopoldstadt, Parade, Kimberly Akimbo and more all took home top prizes

The 76th Annual Tony Awards aired live from the United Palace in Washington Heights tonight. The lead winner on the night was Kimberly Akimbo, with five, followed by Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt on four. Some Like It Hot came in with three, while Life of Pi had two.

Total wins per show

Kimberly Akimbo – 5

Leopoldstadt – 4

Some Like It Hot – 4

Life of Pi – 3

Sweeney Todd – 2

Parade – 2

Good Night, Oscar – 1

New York, New York – 1

Prima Facie – 1

Shucked – 1

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – 1

Topdog/Underdog – 1

The full list of winners and nominees is below. Winners are bolded with an asterisk. Hyperlinked shows are still running at the time of publication. For tickets, click on the title of a show.

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

* Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

* Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

* Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

* Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

* J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

* Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

* Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

* Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

* Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

* Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Tom Kitt (music & lyrics) and Cameron Crowe (lyrics), Almost Famous

* Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (lyrics), Kimberly Akimbo

Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Marc Shaiman (music & lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics), Some Like It Hot

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet

* David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

* Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

* Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot



Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

* Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

* Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

* Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

* Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

* Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

* Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

* Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

* Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

* Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP



Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

* Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

* Suzan-Lori Parks’s Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

* Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street