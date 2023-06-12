Tony Awards – full list of 2023 winners
The 76th Annual Tony Awards aired live from the United Palace in Washington Heights tonight. The lead winner on the night was Kimberly Akimbo, with five, followed by Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt on four. Some Like It Hot came in with three, while Life of Pi had two.
Total wins per show
Kimberly Akimbo – 5
Leopoldstadt – 4
Some Like It Hot – 4
Life of Pi – 3
Sweeney Todd – 2
Parade – 2
Good Night, Oscar – 1
New York, New York – 1
Prima Facie – 1
Shucked – 1
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – 1
Topdog/Underdog – 1
The full list of winners and nominees is below. Winners are bolded with an asterisk. Hyperlinked shows are still running at the time of publication. For tickets, click on the title of a show.
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
* Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
* Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a PlayGood Night, OscarStephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House* Jodie Comer, Prima FacieJessica Hecht, Summer, 1976 Audra McDonald, Ohio State MurdersYahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog * Sean Hayes,
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a MusicalSome Like It Hot* J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It HotJosh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetBrian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods Ben Platt, ParadeColton Ryan, New York, New YorkChristian Borle,
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a MusicalSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSara Bareilles, Into the Woods * Victoria Clark, Kimberly AkimboLorna Courtney, & JulietMicaela Diamond, ParadeAnnaleigh Ashford,
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’ Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House* Brandon Uranowitz, LeopoldstadtDavid Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat HamCrystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’ * Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s WindowKaty Sullivan, Cost of Living Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a MusicalShuckedJustin Cooley, Kimberly AkimboKevin Del Aguila, Some Like It HotJordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot* Alex Newell, ShuckedKevin Cahoon,
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a MusicalSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street* Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly AkimboNaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It HotBetsy Wolfe, & JulietJulia Lester, Into the Woods Ruthie Ann Miles,
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Tom Kitt (music & lyrics) and Cameron Crowe (lyrics), Almost Famous
* Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (lyrics), Kimberly Akimbo
Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Marc Shaiman (music & lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics), Some Like It Hot
Best Book of a Musical
David West Read, & Juliet
* David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Robert Horn, ShuckedMatthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
Best Scenic Design of a PlayPrima Facie* Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of PiRachel Hauck, Good Night, OscarRichard Hudson, LeopoldstadtDane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas CarolMiriam Buether,
Best Scenic Design of a MusicalNew York, New YorkMimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetMichael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s CamelotScott Pask, ShuckedScott Pask, Some Like It Hot* Beowulf Boritt,
Best Costume Design of a PlayLife of PiDominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham* Brigitte Reiffenstuel, LeopoldstadtEmilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’ Emilio Sosa, Good Night, OscarTim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell,
Best Costume Design of a MusicalSome Like It HotSusan Hilferty, ParadeJennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s CamelotClint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP Paloma Young, & JulietDonna Zakowska, New York, New York* Gregg Barnes,
Best Lighting Design of a PlayLeopoldstadtNatasha Chivers, Prima FacieJon Clark, A Doll’s HouseBradley King, Fat Ham* Tim Lutkin, Life of PiJen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Ben Stanton, A Christmas CarolNeil Austin,
Best Lighting Design of a MusicalNew York, New YorkLap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s CamelotHeather Gilbert, ParadeHoward Hudson, & JulietNatasha Katz, Some Like It Hot* Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetKen Billington,
Best Sound Design of a PlayLife of PiJoshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s HouseBen & Max Ringham, Prima FacieJonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’ * Carolyn Downing,
Best Sound Design of a MusicalNew York, New YorkJohn Shivers, ShuckedScott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods Gareth Owen, & Juliet* Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetKai Harada,
Best Direction of a PlayFat HamJo Bonney, Cost of Living Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House* Patrick Marber, LeopoldstadtStevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’ Max Webster, Life of PiSaheem Ali,
Best Direction of a MusicalParadeLear deBessonet, Into the Woods Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It HotJack O’Brien, ShuckedJessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo* Michael Arden,
Best ChoreographySweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
* Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It HotSusan Stroman, New York, New YorkJennifer Weber, & JulietJennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations& JulietJohn Clancy, Kimberly AkimboJason Howland, Shucked* Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It HotDaryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New YorkBill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro,
Best Revival of a PlayA Doll’s HouseThe Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window* Suzan-Lori Parks’s Topdog/UnderdogAugust Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Best Revival of a MusicalLerner & Loewe’s Camelot* ParadeSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetInto the Woods