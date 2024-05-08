The Lion King 30th anniversary to be celebrated at London’s Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall will celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Disney animated classic The Lion King this July.

Two in-concert screenings of the film will take place on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July, featuring the Chineke! Orchestra and the London Community Gospel Choir, conducted by Sarah Hicks. Chineke! was founded to provide career opportunities for Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians in the UK and Europe, while the London Community Gospel Choir were featured on the original Lion King soundtrack.

In addition, a special encore will also celebrate The Lion King stage musical, with West End cast members appearing and performing live and featuring the show’s award-winning costumes and puppetry.

On the Friday evening, there will also be a “special fashion moment” in collaboration with a French luxury house.

Matthew Todd, director of programming at the Royal Albert Hall, commented: “The Lion King has been one of the most requested titles in the 15 years the Hall has presented ‘Films in Concert’. We’re delighted to host such a landmark anniversary event for what is one of the most iconic animated films ever made.”

Released in the summer of 1994, The Lion King features songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, alongside a score composed by Hans Zimmer. A new live-action film prequel Mufasa: The Lion King will hit UK cinema screens on 20 December 2024.

