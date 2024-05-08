101 Dalmatians musical tour announces full casting

A touring musical version of 101 Dalmatians is hitting the open road later this year – and full casting has been revealed.

Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022 (though now reworked), the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

It tells the story of a couple who find themselves surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.

As revealed recently, Faye Tozer will take on the role of de Vil for a selection of dates that Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh won’t be appearing.

Completing the company will be Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (swing), Ross Dorrington (ensemble), Benjamin Durham (ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (ensemble), Tom Norman (ensemble), Hugo Rolland (ensemble), Lindo Shinda (ensemble), Eugene Shire (swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (ensemble).

The show will open in Wimbledon on 22 June 2024, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

