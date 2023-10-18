101 Dalmatians musical to tour in 2024

The show is a reimagined version of the 2022 Regent’s Park production

A touring musical version of 101 Dalmatians is hitting the open road next year.

Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022, the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

It tells the story of a couple who find themselves surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.

The production will open in Wimbledon on 22 June 2024, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Further dates, cast and creative team are to be announced.