Faye Tozer to star in 101 Dalmatians musical tour

A touring musical version of 101 Dalmatians is hitting the open road later this year – and a second Cruella De Vil has been confirmed.

Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022 (though now reworked), the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

It tells the story of a couple who find themselves surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.

Actor and pop icon Faye Tozer will be playing Cruella de Vil in Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester and Wolverhampton. She said today: “Tozer said: “I’m going into my wicked era with this dream role – it really doesn’t get much better than Cruella de Vil! When they offered me the part, I just jumped at the chance. I love that it’s something people probably don’t expect me to do and can’t wait to create my own version of her for this incredible new musical.”

Tozer will take on the role of de Vil for a selection of dates that Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh won’t be appearing.

The show will open in Wimbledon on 22 June 2024, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

De Vil casting for Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton is to be revealed, alongside additional cast members.

The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Further cast is to be announced. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.