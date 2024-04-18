Kym Marsh to star in 101 Dalmatians musical tour

A touring musical version of 101 Dalmatians is hitting the open road later this year – and lead casting has been announced.

Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022 (though now reworked), the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

It tells the story of a couple who find themselves surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.

Taking on the role of de Vil will be Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh, who said today: “I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians playing the iconic Cruella de Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?! Obviously she’s a million miles away from me in real life – and my dogs are very glad about that – but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat. Douglas and Johnny have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I’m already finding myself humming under my breath. The 101 Dalmatians story spans generations and I’m sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production.”

The show will open in Wimbledon on 22 June 2024, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

Marsh will not be appearing in Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casso.

Further cast is to be announced. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.