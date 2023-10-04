Tony Awards announce new venue and 2024 date

The 2024 Tony Awards’ date and new venue have been revealed.

The annual event will take place on Sunday 16 June at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. As usual, CBS will broadcast the show, and it will also stream live on Paramount Plus.

One week later than normally scheduled, the Tonys are now set to take place on Father’s Day. Nominations will be announced on April 30, with the season cut-off date being April 25.

British-born productions likely to be up for nominations this year include the hit production of Cabaret and Merrily We Roll Along. This year’s event was disrupted by the recently-concluded writer’s strike, with Ariana DeBose not having any script while hosting.

No 2024 host has been announced yet.