Annette Hannah joins the cast of Frankenstein tour

Séan Aydon’s adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic will hit the road this autumn

Annette Hannah (The Witcher, The Worst Witch, Game of Thrones) is set to make her professional stage debut in the upcoming tour of Frankenstein.

Hannah will take on the role of Francine, joining previously announced cast members Eleanor Mcloughlin (as Victoria Frankenstein), Basienka Blake (as Captain/Richter), Cameron Robertson (as The Creature), Dale Mathurin (as Henry) and Lula Marsh (as Elizabeth).

Adapted from the gothic classic by Mary Shelley and directed by Séan Aydon (The Picture of Dorian Gray), the thriller is set in 1943 during World War II and told through the lens of two women – one of whom has created a monster.

The production features an original score by Eamonn O’Dwyer (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), designs by Nicky Bunch (Potted Panto) and lighting by Matt Haskins (Peter Pan Goes Wrong).

Produced by Tilted Wig Productions, Frankenstein launches at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 16 September, before heading to Derby Theatre (19 to 23 September), Exeter Northcott (26 to 30 September), Cambridge Arts Theatre (3 to 7 October), Theatre By The Lake, Keswick (10 to 14 October), Darlington Hippodrome (17 to 21 October), York Theatre Royal (24 to 28 October), Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (31 October to 4 November), Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre (7 to 11 November), Malvern Theatres (14 to 18 November) and Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne (21 to 25 November).

