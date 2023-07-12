Cast announced for Frankenstein on tour

A spooky new take on the Mary Shelley’s classic opens on tour this autumn

Casting has been revealed for the fresh take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, embarking on a new tour this autumn.

Written and directed by Séan Aydon (The Picture of Dorian Gray), the thriller is set in 1943 during World War II and told through the lens of two women – one of whom has created a monster. Featuring an original score by Eamonn O’Dwyer (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), the piece is recommended for those aged 12 and above.

The production is designed by Nicky Bunch (Potted Panto), with lighting by Matt Haskins (Peter Pan Goes Wrong), while set to appear in the show are Eleanor Mcloughlin, who will play Victoria Frankenstein with Basienka Blake as Captain/Richter, Cameron Robertson as The Creature, Dale Mathurin as Henry and Lula Marsh as Elizabeth .

Produced by Tilted Wig Productions, Frankenstein launches at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 16 September, before heading to Derby Theatre (19 to 23 September), Exeter Northcott (26 to 30 September), Albany Theatre Coventry (3 to 7 October), Theatre By The Lake, Keswick (10 to 14 October), Darlington Hippodrome (17 to 21 October), York Theatre Royal (24 to 28 October), Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (31 October to 4 November), Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre (7 to 11 November), Malvern Theatres (14 to 18 November) and Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne (21 to 25 November).