You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown revival announces cast

The show will run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse over the festive season

Casting is now complete for the Off-West End revival of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Upstairs at the Gatehouse this Christmas.

Based on the beloved comic strip Peanuts by Charles M Schulz, the 1967 musical features book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

It follows the trials and tribulations of five-year-old Charlie Brown: his kite won’t fly, the Little Red-Haired Girl won’t look at him, and he’s not even sure his dog Snoopy likes him all that much either.

The cast includes Jordan Broatch (they/them) as Charlie Brown, Millie Robbins (she/her) as Sally Brown, Troy Yip (he/him) as Schroder, Jacob Cornish (he/him) as Linus Van Pelt, Eleanor Fransch (she/her) as Sally Van Pelt, and Oliver Sidney (he/him) as Snoopy.

The piece will be performed by a five-piece band in an intimate revival directed and choreographed by Amanda Noar (she/her), with musical direction by Harry Style (he/him).

The assistant director is Isaac Bernier-Doyle (he/him), with set design by Ruby Boswell-Green (she/her), and costume design by Holly Louise Chapman (she/her). It is produced by Annlouise Butt (she/her) for Chromolume Productions.

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown begins performances at Upstairs at the Gatehouse on 14 December 2022, ahead of a press night on 15 December and a limited run until 14 January.

