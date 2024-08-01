Which stage shows are in rehearsals in August 2024?

Here’s a selection of productions busily preparing for their respective opening nights…

Dear Evan Hansen

The cast for the first-ever UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen has been found (including Alice Fearn, Lauren Conroy and Ryan Kopel, who takes on the titular role) and this month, they find themselves in rehearsals. The brand-new staging, under the direction of Adam Penford, launches at Nottingham Playhouse and currently has touring dates through to May 2025. On tour from 9 September.

A Face in the Crowd

The hotly anticipated world premiere musical A Face in the Crowd features a book by Sarah Ruhl and songs by Elvis Costello. Billed as a “cautionary tale about the dangers of celebrity, power, and politics” in which a local radio producer interviews an incarcerated drifter in his jail cell, the Young Vic’s outgoing artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs a stellar cast that includes Ramin Karimloo, Anoushka Lucas and Olly Dobson. Performances begin at the Young Vic in London on 10 September.

Ghost the Musical

The stage adaptation of the much-loved 1990 film, Ghost the Musical is set for a new UK tour and is currently in rehearsals. Rebekah Lowings, Jacqui Dubois and Jules Brown are all set to reprise their respective roles from previous productions as Molly Jenson, Oda Mae Brown and Willie Lopez, with new additions Josh St Clair as Sam Wheat, James Mateo-Salt as Carl Bruner and stage and screen favourite Les Dennis as Hospital Ghost/Lionel Ferguson. On tour from 22 August.

The History Boys

Theatre Royal Bath presents a 20th anniversary production of one of Alan Bennett’s most cherished plays as The History Boys returns to the stage later this month. The eight teenagers with Oxbridge aspirations have been cast and are now in rehearsals for the opening run in Bath. Following this, director Seán Linnen’s new staging will be touring until November. On tour from 22 August.

A Night with Janis Joplin

Mary Bridget Davies is back in rehearsals, preparing to reprise her Tony Award-winning performance in the title role of A Night with Janis Joplin. The UK premiere cast also includes Sharon Sexton, Kalisha Amaris, Georgia Bradshaw, Choolwe Laina Muntanga and Danielle Steers, bringing all the hits from “Piece of My Heart” and “Cry Baby” to “Me and Bobby McGee” to West End audiences for the first time. Performances begin at the Peacock Theatre in London on 21 August.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical

Director-choreographer Craig Revel Horwood is putting the world premiere cast of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical (led by Nina Wadia) through their paces this month. Inspired by the iconic NOW compilation albums, the show revolves around two schoolfriends in 1989 and their reunion 20 years later and features timeless hits from the likes of Whitney Houston, Wham!, Blondie, Tears For Fears and Spandau Ballet. There’ll also be guest appearances from popstars such as Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker, Jay Osmond, Sam Bailey and Melissa Jacques along the way! On tour from 6 September.

Our Country’s Good

Rachel O’Riordan has assembled a fine cast, who are now in rehearsals in Hammersmith for the upcoming production of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s Our Country’s Good. Based on Thomas Keneally’s novel The Playmaker and in collaboration with consultant Ian Michael to respect the history and voices of Australia’s First Nations People, the drama tells the story of Australia’s earliest penal colony. Performances begin at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London on 5 September.

The Real Thing

Max Webster is now in rehearsals, helming a revival of Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing, which is set to hit the Old Vic stage later this month. The classic comedy, exploring relationships and the themes of love and infidelity, will star James McArdle, Bel Powley, Susan Wokoma and Oliver Johnstone. What’s real? What’s fiction? Not long now till we find out… Performances begin at the Old Vic in London on 22 August.

The Rocky Horror Show

Jason Donovan is back in rehearsals ahead of a return to the iconic role of Dr Frank N Furter in the cult classic that is The Rocky Horror Show. The stage favourite entertained Sydney audiences last year, donning the famed pearl necklace and fishnets, but this will mark his first UK performances as Frank for over 25 years! No doubt the whole cast are busy jumping to the left, stepping to the right, putting their hands on their hips and bringing their knees in tight, as I write this. On tour from 16 August with a West End run at the Dominion Theatre from 6 September.

Why Am I So Single?

Six creators Lucy Moss and Toby Marlowe are now rehearsing the cast of their next “big fancy musical” Why Am I So Single? ahead of its imminent world premiere. What to do when you’re struggling to find a follow-up to a global phenomenon (whilst also being embroiled in romantic woes)? Decide to write a musical about that, of course! Can lightning strike twice with this semi-autobiographical offering? The wait will soon be over. Performances begin at the Garrick Theatre in London on 27 August.