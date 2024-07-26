Ghost the Musical tour confirms casting

The production goes back on the road next month

Casting has been announced for the upcoming UK tour of Ghost the Musical, which opens on 22 August 2024.

The production will see both Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) reprising their roles, having previously played Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown respectively. They’ll be joined by Josh St Clair (Frozen) as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.

The cast also includes Les Dennis (Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Hairspray) as Hospital Ghost/Lionel Ferguson, and Jules Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) reprising the role of Willie Lopez.

Completing the cast are Garry Lee (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Subway Ghost, Tanisha Butterfield (Sister Act The Musical) as Clara, Keiahna Jackson-Jones (professional stage debut) as Louise, Molly Cleere (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Mrs Santiago/Bank Officer, Gabrielle Cummins (Annie) as Officer Wallace, Olivia-Rose Deer (professional stage debut) as Susan/Ortisha, Wade Lewin (The Lion King) as Orlando, Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables) as Detective Biederman, with Joe Readman (Grease The Musical) in the ensemble.

Watch Lowings and St Clair perform a medley from the show, with music director Jordan Alexander on keys and Laura Brown on guitar, in the video below:

The hit musical, based on the 1990 film of the same name that starred Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, follows murdered boyfriend Sam as he tries to save his still-living girlfriend Molly from grave danger. It has book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin (who wrote the original film), with music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard.

The production is directed by Bob Tomson, with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner.

It will open at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre before visiting Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Darlington Hippodrome, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Curve Leicester, Princess Theatre Torquay, Belgrade Coventry, Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre, Stoke Regent Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath and concluding for the year at Blackpool Opera House.

In 2025 the production will visit Churchill Theatre Bromley, Wycombe Swan, Wimbledon New Theatre, Mayflower Theatre Southampton, Wales Millennium Centre, Sheffield Lyceum, Birmingham Alexandra and Hull New Theatre.

Further tour dates are still to be announced. Tickets for select venues are on sale below.

A West End concert staging of the musical, not connected to this touring production and led by Lucie Jones and Oliver Tompsett, has also been confirmed.