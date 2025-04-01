Original West End Six Queens reunite on new number by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

It comes ahead of the cinema release of the filmed performance

Exclusive: The producers of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Six have announced a brand-new track.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, “My Girls” is performed by the original West End Queens, alongside original alternate Grace Mouat.

Jarnéia Richard-Noel (who played Catherine of Aragon), Millie O’Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard), and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr) all reunited in London last night, 31 March, for the premiere of the filmed production.

You can watch footage from the event at the Ham Yard Hotel, where the number had its official public premiere, here:

Six the Musical Live! recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre with the original cast will arrive in cinemas from 6 April.

“My Girls”, a female friendship anthem celebrating their years of shared history, will be available to stream and download from Thursday 3 April, under the 6 Music label – the in-house imprint behind both of the show’s albums.

Marlow and Moss said: “When the seven Queens asked us to write a song that celebrated their incredible bond, we had never been more excited about anything in our lives.”

They added: “We adore this group of performers so much and we have been on such an amazing journey with them, so the chance to write a song that celebrated their friendship was truly an honour,” Saying that when you listen to the tune, “We think you can hear how much we love and admire these seven brilliant artists. We just can’t wait for everyone to hear this song!”

Producer Andy Barnes added that the number feels like “a particularly special moment,” commenting that it’s “a track that celebrates everything these seven extraordinary women have shared together on and off stage.”

He describes the original cast as having “a unique chemistry that helped launch Six into the world, and it’s wonderful to bring them back together for something new.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing it under our 6 Music label and can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Watch a teaser below: