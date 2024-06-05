A Night with Janis Joplin reveals further UK premiere cast members

Additional casting has been confirmed for the upcoming UK premiere of the Tony Award-nominated hit musical A Night With Janis Joplin.

The show is heading to the Peacock Theatre in London’s West End, running from 21 August to 28 September 2024.

Joining previously announced Mary Bridget Davies and Sharon Sexton – with Davies reprising her Tony-nominated role as Joplin at evening performances and Sexton covering matinee performances – will be Kalisha Amaris (Sister Act), Georgia Bradshaw (Sunset Boulevard), Choolwe Laina Muntanga (Cheeky Little Brown) and Danielle Steers (Just For One Day) as “The Joplinaires”.

As well as playing Joplin’s backing vocalists, they will also embody such trailblazers as Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith.

A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Joplin and her musical influences. The show features her greatest hits – including “Piece of My Heart”, “Cry Baby”, and “Me and Bobby McGee” – and a book by Randy Johnson. It opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre back in 2013.

The UK production is directed by Johnson, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox and musical supervision by Lestyn Griffiths. Allison Coyne serves as the associate director, while casting is overseen by Anne Vosser. It is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc.

Tickets are on sale now.