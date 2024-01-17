A Night with Janis Joplin to have UK premiere

A Night with Janis Joplin will play in the West End later this year, with Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies reprising the title role having played it on Broadway and subsequent tours.

The show celebrates Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences, including Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Nina Simone. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favourites, including “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby”, and “Me and Bobby McGee”.

First seen in 2011, A Night with Janis Joplin has a book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox and casting by Anne Vosser. It is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.

It will play a limited run at the Peacock Theatre from 20 August to 28 September. Tickets are on sale from 26 January.

Further casting and creative team are to be announced.