Cast for The History Boys tour confirmed

Theatre Royal Bath will present a 20th-anniversary production of Alan Bennett’s acclaimed play The History Boys – and casting has been revealed.

Set against the backdrop of A-Level results day at Cutler’s Grammar School in 1980s Sheffield, The History Boys delves into the lives of eight spirited teenagers who aspire to secure spots at Oxford and Cambridge universities, and the teachers assisting them to do this.

Directed by Seán Linnen and designed by Grace Smart, the modern classic will grace the stage at Theatre Royal Bath from Thursday 22 August to Saturday, 31 August, before embarking on a national tour.

The cast will include Simon Rouse as Hector, Milo Twomey as Headmaster, Gillian Bevan as Mrs Lintott and Bill Milner as Irwin.

The students are played by Archie Christoph-Allen as Dakin, Lewis Cornay as Posner, Teddy Hinde as Timms, Yazdan Qafouri as Scripps, Ned Costello as Rudge, Mahesh Parmar as Akthar, Tashinga Bepete as Crowther, Curtis Kemlo as Lockwood and Zrey Sholapurkar as ensemble, many of whom are making their professional stage debuts.

The original production at the National Theatre in 2004, followed by an international tour and a film adaptation, featured Richard Griffiths and served as a launchpad for talents like James Corden, Dominic Cooper, Russell Tovey, and Jamie Parker, among others.

The creative team for the anniversary revival includes lighting designer Ryan Day, composer, arranger and sound designer Russell Ditchfield, movement director Chi-San Howard, casting director Matilda James, musical director Eamonn O’Dwyer, assistant director Emily Oulton.

The tour dates for the production are as follows: Bath from 22 August to 31 August, Cornwall from 3 September to 7 September, Nottingham from 10 September to 14 September, Plymouth from 17 September to 21 September, Cheltenham from 24 September to 28 September, Cambridge from 1 October to 5 October, Coventry from 8 October to 12 October, Malvern from 15 October to 19 October, Aberdeen from 22 October to 26 October, and Richmond from 29 October to 2 November.