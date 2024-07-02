Which stage shows are in rehearsals in July 2024?

Here’s a selection of productions currently preparing for their first bow…

The Birthday Party

At Theatre Royal Bath’s prestigious Ustinov Studio, rehearsals will be getting underway this month for Richard Jones’ revival of the classic Harold Pinter comedy, The Birthday Party. It was recently revealed that stage and screen favourite Jane Horrocks will be leading the cast to tell the tale, set in a rundown boarding house by the seaside where two unexpected strangers interrupt a small birthday party gathering and sour the occasion. Performances begin at the Ustinov Studio in Bath on 2 August.

Death of England

After successful world premieres at the National Theatre, Roy Williams’ Death of England trilogy is heading to @sohoplace with a few new cast members. Once again directed by Clint Dyer, the West End run will mark the first time the three plays will be performed in rep. Death of England: Michael will star Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer), while Paapa Essiedu (The Effect) will take to the stage in Death of England: Delroy and Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune) are set to appear in Death of England: Closing Time. Performances begin at @sohoplace in London on 15 July (Michael), 23 July (Delroy) and 22 August (Closing Time).

Fangirls

The UK premiere of Fangirls, penned by Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, is currently in rehearsals. Presented in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions, the musical follows Edna (played by Britain’s Got Talent alum Jasmine Elcock), a 14-year-old misfit in love with Harry, a member of the world’s biggest boy band. Performances begin at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London on 13 July.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

The UK Theatre Award-winning musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is gearing up for a new London run. Based on Kate Pankhurst’s picture book, Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper’s stage adaptation, under the direction of Amy Hodge, follows a young girl who leaves who magically crosses paths with a variety of iconic women from history, including Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, and Emmeline Pankhurst among others. Performances begin at the Other Palace in London on 20 July.

Fiddler on the Roof

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre continues its big summer musical “Tradition” with the Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick classic Fiddler in the Roof, currently in rehearsals. Jordan Fein’s revival will be led by Adam Dannheisser (Beetlejuice) as Tevye and Lara Pulver (Gypsy) as Golde and tickets have been selling like hotcakes! Not many more sunrises, sunsets to go until first preview, folks. Performances begin at Regent’s Park Theatre in London on 27 July.

The Hot Wing King / The Grapes of Wrath

The National Theatre currently has two shows in rehearsals. Firstly, Roy Alexander Weise directs the UK premiere of Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy The Hot Wing King, starring Kadiff Kirwan, which is set in Memphis, Tennessee, where Cordell, his boyfriend and his mates are preparing for the annual “Hot Wang Festival”. And secondly, Carrie Cracknell helms a new staging of Frank Galati’s Tony Award-winning adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath, based on the novel by John Steinbeck, with Cherry Jones as Ma Joad. The Hot Wing King begins performances in the Dorfman Theatre on 11 July and The Grapes of Wrath begins performances in the Lyttelton Theatre from 17 July.

Oliver!

Please sir, I want some more… More of Lionel Bart’s iconic 1960 musical Oliver!, that is! Director-choreographer Matthew Bourne (Mary Poppins) is currently in rehearsals with an enormous (and enormously talented) cast for the long-awaited return of the hit show, based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. The Cameron Mackintosh revival is set to grace stages in both Chichester and London. Performances begin at Chichester Festival Theatre on 8 July ahead of a West End run at the Gielgud Theatre from 14 December.

Pericles / As You Like It

Currently in rehearsals at the Royal Shakespeare Company are the upcoming productions of Pericles (starring Alfred Enoch in the titular role, with co-artistic director Tamara Harvey at the helm) and As You Like It (in a new, outdoor, 80-minute staging, directed by Brendan O’Hea, with Luke Brady and Letty Thomas making their RSC debuts as Orlando and Rosalind, respectively). As You Like It begins performances at the Holloway Garden Theatre on 18 July and Pericles begins performances at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on 26 July.

Why Am I So Single?

Fans of Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow – the creators of a little-known musical by the name of Six – have been eagerly awaiting the show’s follow-up… and the wait is almost over, as rehearsals kick off later this month! With just a smidge of autobiographical influence, Why Am I So Single? follows two writers (played by Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster) struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. Performances begin at the Garrick Theatre in London on 27 August.

The Years

Currently in rehearsals at the Almeida is Eline Arbo’s production of The Years, adapted from Annie Ernaux’s novel. Exploring one woman’s personal and political journey through post-war Europe, the cast includes Deborah Findlay (Orlando), Romola Garai (Scoop), Gina McKee (Dear England), Anjli Mohindra (The Lazarus Project), and Harmony Rose-Bremner (Hamnet). Performances begin at the Almeida Theatre in London on 27 July.