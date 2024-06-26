The Baker’s Wife musical revival – in rehearsals with Lucie Jones, Clive Rowe and more

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for The Baker’s Wife, which opens next month at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Featuring a score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin) and a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), the musical is set in a provincial French village, where the arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns it upside down. It is based on the 1938 French film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono.

As revealed in our exclusive interview with the pair, Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress) plays the Baker’s Wife Genevieve, with Clive Rowe (Sister Act, The Prince of Egypt) as the Baker. Watch our interview with them at the bottom of the article.

Also appearing are Sutara Gayle (Therese), Bart Lambert (ensemble), Norman Pace (Claude), Liam Tamne (Barnaby), David Pendlebury (ensemble), Annabelle Williams (ensemble), Finty Williams (Hortense), Bobbie Chambers (Niece), Mark Extance (The Teacher), Josefina Gabrielle (Denise), Jack Gardner (Philippe), Hana Ichijo (Niece), Michael Matus (The Marquis), Robyn Rose (Niece), Matthew Seadon-Young (Priest), David Seadon-Young (Antoine) and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Dominique).

Gordon Greenberg, who has recently directed The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway, helms the production that will also feature choreography by WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Cole, designs by Paul Farnsworth, lighting by Paul Anderson, musical supervision and orchestrations by Stuart Morley and musical direction by Dustin Conrad. It was cast internally by the Menier.

The Baker’s Wife will run from 6 July to 14 September 2024, with a press night set for 17 July.