The Old Vic reveals further casting for The Real Thing revival

The Old Vic has announced additional casting for the upcoming production of Tom Stoppard’s comedy The Real Thing, directed by Max Webster (Macbeth, Life of Pi).

The play follows Annie, an actress, and Henry, a playwright, exploring themes of love, infidelity, and the blurred lines between fiction and reality. The play delves into their relationship, which began as an affair, questioning the nature of genuine love.

Joining previously revealed cast members James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, The Tragedy of Macbeth) as Henry and Bel Powley (A Small Light, The Morning Show) as Annie will be Susan Wokoma (Cheaters, Enola Holmes) as Charlotte and Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons, Henry V) as Max.

The company will also include Jack Ambrose as Brodie, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran as Billy and Karise Yansen as Debbie, with understudies still to be confirmed. Casting is by Jessica Ronane.

The full creative team for the production includes Peter McKintosh (set and costumes), Richard Howell (lighting), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (sound), Chi-San Howard (movement), Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth (voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy), Lilac Yosiphon (Baylis assistant director), Poppy Hall (costume supervisor), Carole Hancock (wigs, hair and make-up supervisor) and Jamie Owens (props supervisor).

The Real Thing will run at the Old Vic from 22 August to 26 October, with a press performance on 3 September. Tickets are on sale below.