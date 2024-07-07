James Corden delays start of play to watch England penalty shoot-out

The crowd cheered as England progressed to the semi-final

James Corden had a fourth-wall breaking moment of football mania last night at the Old Vic.

The Tony Award-winning actor delayed the start of a scheduled performance of The Constituent by around seven minutes in order to watch the England / Switzerland penalty shoot-out, brandishing an iPad that he brought onto the stage in front of the assembled crowd. The match, which had started at 5pm, ran to extra time following a late equaliser.

In the footage captured below, you can watch Corden celebrate as England triumphed over Switzerland after nine penalties – cheering and raising his arms in delight as England progressed to the semi-finals.

@TrentAA When James Corden delays the start of his London play do the audience can watch the penalty shoot out pic.twitter.com/8CBiIfVIPD — Pauline Munro (@PaulineAMunro) July 6, 2024

The Constituent is set in a local MP’s office, where co-star Anna Maxwell Martin plays a hard-working opposition backbencher who is tested by the demands of an ex-serviceman in crisis, played by Corden.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show runs until 10 August.