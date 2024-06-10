The Old Vic to revive The Real Thing with Bel Powley and James McArdle

The Old Vic has announced a new production of Tom Stoppard’s comedy The Real Thing, directed by Max Webster (Macbeth, Life of Pi) and starring James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Bel Powley (A Small Light, The Morning Show).

The play follows Annie, an actress, and Henry, a playwright, exploring themes of love, infidelity, and the blurred lines between fiction and reality. The play delves into their relationship, which began as an affair, questioning the nature of genuine love. Webster explained today: “The Real Thing has always been one of my favourite plays and it’s a great honour to be directing it at one of my favourite theatres, the Old Vic, with this extraordinary cast.”

The production will run at the Old Vic from 22 August to 26 October, with a press performance on 3 September.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG, with additional team members and cast to be announced.

Tickets go on sale today from midday.