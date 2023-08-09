Watch Sam Palladio perform “People Will Say We’re in Love” from Oklahoma!

Watch a special performance of “People Will Say We’re in Love” by Sam Palladio (Nashville), who is currently playing Curly McLain in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Wyndham’s Theatre.

The current cast also includes Anoushka Lucas (as Laurey Williams), Patrick Vaill (as Jud Fry), Sally Ann Triplett (as Aunt Eller), Paige Peddie (as Ado Annie), James Patrick Davis (as Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (as Ali Hakim), Greg Hicks (Andrew Carnes), Lizzie Wofford (as Gertie Cummings), David King-Yombo (as Mike), and Marie-Astrid Mence (as Lead Dancer), alongside Andrew Berlin, Arthur Boan, Shani Cantor, Anna-Maria de Freitas, George Maddison, Brianna Ogunbawo, Finlay Paul, and Helen K Win.

The production has been reimagined for the stage by director Daniel Fish and it previously enjoyed a sold-out run at the Young Vic. It went on to win the 2023 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, with original cast member Arthur Darvill also collecting the Olivier for Best Actor in a Musical.