Sam Palladio and Lizzie Wofford to join Oklahoma! in the West End

A new Curly and Gertie are heading to the Wyndham’s Theatre.

English actor and musician Sam Palladio, known for his TV appearances in Nashville, Episodes and Humans, will take the role over from Arthur Darvill in the West End from 3 July. Palladio also appeared as Prince Edward in hit festive Netflix film The Princess Switch. Stage credits include The Light Princess, Dreamboats and Petticoats and Can’t Smile Without You.

In addition, Lizzie Wofford (The Phantom of the Opera) will take over the role of Gertie Cummings from Rebekah Hinds from the same date.

Remaining in the show are James Patrick Davis (Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (Ali Hakim), Greg Hicks (Andrew Carnes), Rebekah Hinds (Gertie Cummings), Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams), Marie-Astrid Mence (Lead Dancer), and Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry), David King-Yombo (Mike), Paige Peddie (Ado Annie) and Sally Ann Triplett (Aunt Eller). Also in the show are Andrew Berlin, Arthur Boan, Shani Cantor, Anna-Maria de Freitas, George Maddison, Brianna Ogunbawo, Finlay Paul, and Helen K Win

The show is currently running at the Wyndham’s Theatre until 2 September 2023, having recently won the 2023 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, with Arthur Darvill also collecting the Olivier for Best Actor in a Musical. Darvill is set to play his final performance on 1 July.

The show has also won the Critics’ Circle and Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, and Best Musical Performance for Patrick Vaill.