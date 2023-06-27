Photos

VIPs attend the opening night of Accidental Death of an Anarchist at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Daniel Raggett’s revival continues until 9 September in the West End

Tom Millward
London
The full cast of Accidental Death of an Anarchist with director Daniel Raggett and adaptor Tom Basden
The full cast of Accidental Death of an Anarchist with director Daniel Raggett and adaptor Tom Basden, © Olivia Spencer

The West End transfer of Daniel Raggett’s revival of Accidental Death of An Anarchist officially opened at Theatre Royal Haymarket last night.

A plethora of stagey names were in attendance to support the production and its associated charity, Inquest, which provides help for relatives of those who have died in police or prison custody.

Tom Basden’s adaptation of Dario Fo’s classic farce has been given a contemporary twist, with a sharp commentary on the incompetence and corruption of the police force. It previously ran earlier this year at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

The cast is led by Daniel Rigby, who reprises the central role of The Maniac, and Tony Gardner as Superintendent Curry, alongside Tom Andrews as Detective Daisy, Mark Hadfield as Inspector Burton, Ro Kumar as Agent Joseph, and Ruby Thomas as Fi Phelan/PC Jackson. Joe Boylan, Georgina Hellier and Richard Hodder serve as understudies.

The piece explores the story of an anarchist who falls to his death from a police station window. As the police scramble to avoid another scandal, a mysterious imposter is brought in for questioning. With an opportunity to put on a show, he leads the officers in an absurd reconstruction of their official account, revealing the cover-ups and idiocy at the heart of the police.

Accidental Death of An Anarchist runs at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 9 September, with tickets on sale below.

Adam Kay
Adam Kay, © Olivia Spencer
Alistair Campbell and Grace Campbell
Alistair Campbell and Grace Campbell, © Olivia Spencer
David Thewlis
David Thewlis, © Olivia Spencer
Elliot Levey
Elliot Levey, © Olivia Spencer
Lisa McGrillis and Lesley Manville
Lisa McGrillis and Lesley Manville, © Olivia Spencer
Mark Gatiss and Ian Hallard
Mark Gatiss and Ian Hallard, © Olivia Spencer
Reece Shearsmith and Jane Shearsmith
Reece Shearsmith and Jane Shearsmith, © Olivia Spencer
Sheila Hancock
Sheila Hancock, © Olivia Spencer
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush, © Olivia Spencer
Shappi Khorsandi
Shappi Khorsandi, © Olivia Spencer
Katherine Parkinson
Katherine Parkinson, © Olivia Spencer

