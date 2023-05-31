Accidental Death of an Anarchist confirms full West End cast

Complete casting has been unveiled for the upcoming West End transfer of Accidental Death of An Anarchist.

Tom Basden’s adaptation of Dario Fo’s classic farce, directed by Daniel Raggett, has been given a contemporary twist, with a sharp commentary on the incompetence and corruption of the police force. It previously ran earlier this year at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Joining previously announced Daniel Rigby, who reprises the central role of The Maniac, and Tony Gardner as Superintendent Curry, will be Tom Andrews as Detective Daisy, Mark Hadfield as Inspector Burton, Ro Kumar as Agent Joseph, and Ruby Thomas as Fi Phelan/PC Jackson. Joe Boylan, Georgina Hellier and Richard Hodder will serve as understudies.

The piece explores the story of an anarchist who falls to his death from a police station window. As the police scramble to avoid another scandal, a mysterious imposter is brought in for questioning. With an opportunity to put on a show, he leads the officers in an absurd reconstruction of their official account, revealing the cover-ups and idiocy at the heart of the police.

Accidental Death of An Anarchist opens in preview at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 12 June, with a strictly limited run until 9 September. Press night on 26 June will be held in partnership with the charity Inquest.

