Ushers: The Front of House Musical to return for run at the Other Palace

The show was first seen a decade ago

Ushers: The Front of House Musical will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a new season at the Other Palace.

Penned by Yiannis Koutsakos (music and lyrics), James Oban (lyrics) and BBC comedy actor James Rottger (book), the show follows a motley group of front of house workers at a West End theatre, attempting to grapple with their various individual hiccups.

Co-producer James Steel said today: “A decade has passed since our opening of our original cult British musical, and we’re excited to reintroduce the vibrant energy of our industry to a brand new audience.

“Working on this show brings immense joy, and we’re proud to maintain our commitment to Equity’s “Professionally Made, Professionally Paid” campaign, upholding the standards set at the inception of the show at the Hope Theatre over a decade ago.”

The show will run from 10 April to 19 May 2024, with casting to be revealed soon.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8 March via the Other Palace website.