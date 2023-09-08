Underbelly Boulevard announces inaugural season in Soho

Underbelly Boulevard, formerly known as the Boulevard Theatre, has announced its inaugural headline show, additional programming, and the launch of Cafe Kitty, a restaurant by Kitty Fisher’s Group.

The opening act at Underbelly Boulevard is the international hit Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, scheduled to open on 17 October for a limited season. Tickets go on sale today

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett offers a night of cabaret, circus acts, and sideshows. The show, which previously ran in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Japan, London, and Edinburgh, features performers like Adam Malone, Blue Phoenix, The Seifert Sisters, Joe Keeley, and Bella Diosa.

Underbelly Boulevard’s additional programming includes Boulevard Presents, a series of concerts from music and musical stars, London Comedy Allstars, BATSU!, an improv event based on the Japanese hit game, Circus Lates, and Kids Do Soho. Cafe Kitty, the restaurant by Kitty Fisher’s Group, will also open at the venue, with the 100-seat space serving modern British cuisine for lunch and dinner in Soho.

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, directors of Underbelly, said; “We are beyond thrilled to announce our first headline show for Boulevard, our initial programming strands and of course our superlative new restaurant partner. Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a trailblazing and wild cabaret show, with infectious live music and world class circus skills at its core. It’s perfect for Boulevard and perfect for Soho. There is so much more to announce in terms of our wider programme but these first strands are part of our wider plan to make Underbelly Boulevard a thumping cultural centre in the heart of London, presenting the very finest in live entertainment in the most intimate and exceptional of venues.

“We are extremely honoured that Kitty Fisher’s Group have chosen Underbelly Boulevard as the location of their new restaurant in Soho. This is a perfect fit. There’s always been a touch of theatricality about their style and the combination of great shows and great food, all under one roof, is a really big WIN for the audiences that we look forward to welcoming to Boulevard from October.”

More details about upcoming shows will be announced soon.