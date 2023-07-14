Video

Then, Now & Next at Southwark Playhouse – behind the scenes

Alice Fearn stars in the new musical by Christopher J Orton and Jon Robyns

Alex Wood
Peter Hannah and Alice Fearn in Then, Now & Next, © Pamela Raith

WhatsOnStage went behind the scenes to meet the cast of the world premiere of new musical, Then, Now & Next.

Written by Christopher J Orton and Jon Robyns, the project marks the first collaboration between the duo. The piece tells the tale of Alex Shaw (played by Alice Fearn) across 20 years, as she experiences the love of two very different men.

Under the direction of Julie Atherton, the cast also includes Tori Allen-Martin (Park Bench), Justin Brett (Million Dollar Quartet),  Peter Hannah (Waitress) and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Death Note).

The band features musical director and keys player Honor Halford-MacLeod, guitarist James William-Pattison, cellist Alice Luddington, and percussionist Tom Bennett.

The creative team also includes movement director Alexzandra Sarmiento, set and costume designer Bob Sterrett, lighting designer Adam King, sound designer Raffaela Pancucci, production manager Titch Gosling, dramaturg Kate Golledge, stage manager Zoe Leonard, assistant stage manager Odette Robertson, and sound operator Amber Carey. General management is by Paul Virides Productions.

Alice Fearn, Justin Brett in Then, Now & Next, © Pamela Raith
Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Alice Fearn and Justin Brett in Then, Now & Next, © Pamela Raith
Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Tori Allen Martin and Alice Fearn in Then, Now & Next, © Pamela Raith

Then, Now & Next runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough until 29 July. Tickets are on sale below.

