Full cast set for new musical Then, Now & Next

See who is joining Alice Fearn in the new show

Paul Virides Productions has announced the full cast for the world premiere of new musical, Then, Now & Next.

Written by Christopher J Orton and Jon Robyns, the project marks the first collaboration between the duo. It is set to open at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 28 June, with previews starting from 23 June and running until 29 July.

The piece tells the tale of Alex Shaw (Fearn) across 20 years, as she experiences the love of two very different men.

Under the direction of Julie Atherton, the cast includes Tori Allen-Martin (Park Bench), Justin Brett (Million Dollar Quartet), Peter Hannah (Waitress), and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Death Note), joining the previously announced Alice Fearn (Come From Away). Before the official previews, the cast will make an appearance at this year’s West End Live on 17 and 18 June.

Joining the production team are stage manager Zoe Leonard, assistant stage manager Odette Robertson, and sound technician Amber Carey. The band features musical director and keys player Honor Halford-MacLeod, guitarist James William-Pattison, cellist Alice Luddington, and percussionist Tom Bennett.