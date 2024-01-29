The Mousetrap reveals new touring cast

New casting has been confirmed for the ongoing 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap, the iconic murder-mystery that continues to entertain audiences across the UK and Ireland.

From tomorrow, 30 January, the cast will include Todd Carty (EastEnders) and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses), continuing in their respective roles as Major Metcalf and Mrs Boyle.

They will be joined on stage by Neerja Naik (as Mollie Ralston), Barnaby Jago (as Giles Ralston), Shaun McCourt (as Christopher Wren), Amy Spinks (as Miss Casewell), Steven Elliot (as Mr Paravicini), and Michael Ayiotis (as Detective Sgt Trotter).

Agatha Christie’s genre-defining murder mystery made its debut at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952, embarking on a successful UK tour before finding its home in the West End, where it has been running for an unprecedented 70 years at the St Martin’s Theatre.

To celebrate its anniversary, the play commenced its current tour in Nottingham in September 2022 and has been traversing the UK and Ireland, visiting over 70 theatres, including the cities it originally played in 70 years ago and many more.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel, with direction by Ian Talbot and Denise Silvey.