The Mousetrap announces new West End cast

The new suspects take to the St Martin’s Theatre stage later this month

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has announced new casting for the West End.

The iconic murder mystery, officially the longest-running play in the world, is set to welcome new company members from 20 November.

The cast is set to include Rachel Summers (Bleak Expectations) as Mollie Ralston, Christopher Bonwell (The Entertainer) as Giles Ralston, Joshua Glenister (Witness For The Prosecution) as Christopher Wren, Gay Soper (Godspell) as Mrs Boyle, Miles Richardson (King Charles III) as Major Metcalf, Jessica Temple (Patriots) as Miss Casewell, Sebastien Torkia (Matilda The Musical) as Mr Paravicini, and George Hannigan (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) as Detective Sgt Trotter, alongside Clive Marlowe, Sarah Parkins, Ben Riddle, Kieran Seabrook France, Alexander Scrivens, and Cathryn Sherman.

The Mousetrap premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 ahead of a UK tour. It subsequently opened in the West End where it has been running ever since. The play is also currently being staged across the country for a 70th anniversary tour.

It is produced by Adam Spiegel and directed by Ian Talbot, with associate direction by Denise Silvey.

