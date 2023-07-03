The Lord of the Rings musical revival – in rehearsals

The musical returns for the very first time in a ‘semi-immersive’ production

Rehearsal images have been revealed for the upcoming revival of The Lord of the Rings musical, which opens later this month at the Watermill in Newbury.

The show, which was first seen in Toronto in 2006 ahead of a West End premiere the subsequent year, is based on the classic trilogy by J R R Tolkien about a group of Hobbits who attempt to destroy a piece of malevolent jewellery. The series of novels was adapted into three record-breaking films in the early 21st century.

The stage show has book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus and music by A R Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä and Tony Award winner and Grammy-nominated Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical).

In an original production, directed by Paul Hart and designed by Simon Kenny, at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury, audiences will follow the story across the venue’s auditorium and garden spaces.

The 24-strong company has been revealed today, as have additional creative team members. Set to appear (in alphabetical order) are Folarin Akinmade (Perfect Show for Rachel) as Gimli, Matthew Bugg (Zorro the Musical) as Gollum, Reece Causton (Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man) as ensemble, Kelly Coughlin (Avenue 5) as ensemble, Geraint Downing (A Christmas Carol) as Merry, Peter Dukes (Brief Encounter) as Boromir, Amelia Gabriel (Ride) as Pippin and Tom Giles (Miss Littlewood) as Elrond/Saruman.

Breaking up the list into a new paragraph, also cast are Charlotte Grayson (Whistle Down The Wind) as Rosie, Nuwan Hugh Perera (Life of Pi) as Sam, Bridget Lappin (The Rhinegold) as ensemble/Dance Captain, Georgia Louise (Tammy Faye) as Galadriel, Elliot Mackenzie (Whistle Down The Wind) as ensemble, Peter Marinker (Labyrinth) as Gandalf, Louis Maskell (The Grinning Man) as Frodo, Aoife O’Dea (Innocence) as Arwen, John O’Mahony (Fisherman’s Friends the Musical) as Bilbo, Yazdan Qafouri (The Band) as Legolas, Sioned Saunders (Amélie) as ensemble/onstage musical director and Aaron Sidwell (EastEnders) as Aragorn.

Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Mark Aspinall, choreography by Anjali Mehra, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design by Adam Fisher, projection design by George Reeve, associate direction by Sibylla Archdale Kalid, puppet design by Charlie Tymms, and puppetry direction by Ashleigh Cheadle. The stage management team are Cat Pewsey (CSM), Katie Newton (DSM), Natalie Toney and Fern Bamber (ASMs) with Leila Stephenson (ASM Placement).

The show is set to play from 25 July to 15 October, with tickets going on sale to the venue’s friends from 15 March, and general on-sale from 22 March.